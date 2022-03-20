20 Under 40: Jaelynn Lockwood, Wedding Coordinator, Lockwood Events + Design, Northern AZ Event Rentals

Why are you passionate about your work?

I’ve always had a creative bone and needed a career that could satisfy this. The design and styling aspect of a wedding is my absolute favorite. Working with clients and seeing their vision beautifully come together is a reward in itself. Also, being a part of a couple's most memorable day is inimitable.

Tell us about your career journey?

Northern AZ Event Rentals, started in May 2016. I started this journey by selling refurbished antique and vintage items. After doing so for two years, it was hard to get rid of certain pieces so I held onto them. I came up with the idea to provide clients with reinvented works of art to be captured for any occasion. Providing event rentals was something I did on the side while working full-time for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff. As the years went on, I learned designing events was something I wanted as a career. I continued to work my way up in the industry until I could take a leap of faith in being my own boss.

Fashion has always been near and dear to me as my grandmother is a seamstress and taught me how to sew. Watching her create wedding dresses from scratch inspired me to do the same as a service to my clients. I offer handmade boho dresses for elopements and micro weddings so brides don’t have to spend a fortune on a dress they will only wear for a few hours.

What organizations are you involved in outside of work?

I am a Big Sister (volunteer) with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Don’t be afraid to take a risk or fail. Have your hands in many pots and get experience with different vendors in the industry (catering, photography, florists, etc.). It will make you a more well-rounded wedding planner.

