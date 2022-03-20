20 Under 40: Heather Marcy, Deputy Director, Northland Family Help Center

What makes you passionate about your work?

At my core I am drawn to public service and believe in equity and changing systems that lead to oppression and inequity. I want everyone to have access to what they need: food, housing, health care etc. Being able to work with victims and survivors of interpersonal violence has been a great privilege in my life. I meet people shortly after they have experienced trauma and my job is to help them navigate systems, work on their goals and find their voice. Over the years there have been many tears, hugs and laughs and I have met some of the most resilient, intelligent, resourceful and kind people while working at Northland Family Help Center.

How long have you been with NFHC?

I have been working for Northland Family Help Center for 15 years and have been the deputy director for almost three.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

In 2021, I organized and participated in local advocacy efforts with local government, service providers and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence to secure American Rescue Plan Act funding for victims of crime in our community.

I assisted in establishing Flagstaff Initiative Against Trafficking (FIAT). Since FIAT’s inception funding has been secured to create a full-time director of human trafficking services. The director has trained hundreds of people through schools, churches, conferences, social services and hotels. I also helped develop and secure funding for the Outdoor Program coordinator position in NFHC’s Youth Shelter. The program is designed to help youth explore the natural world. Youth have shared via survey responses that they feel more creative, less likely to use drugs and have less anxiety after outings.

What do you do outside of work?

I am getting my master’s degree, so the majority of my free time is dedicated to schoolwork. I am a member of Women Empowering Northern Arizona. I also serve on the nomination committee for the Commission on Trial Court Appointments for Coconino County.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Among other things, practice self-care in the moment and during periods away from work. Ask for what you need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0