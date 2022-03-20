20 Under 40: Hayley Yaglom, One Health Genomics Epidemiologist, Translational Genomics Research Institute

What makes you passionate about your work?

My passion for One Health (the collaboration of multiple disciplines working locally, nationally and globally, to attain health for people, animals and our environment) and the collaborations with people leading to impactful and translational science drives my work. Working with tribal communities in Arizona and bringing public health surveillance programs and new genomic technologies to those areas has a special place in my heart. The diversity of the work we do at TGen is also a highlight. TGen set up one of the first clinical laboratories offering PCR-based testing (still in operation) for COVID-19, but we have also delved into all possible areas related to SARS-CoV-2. This includes genomic sequencing to track emerging and circulating variants, wastewater surveillance and animal surveillance.

Tell us about your career journey.

I have been with TGen North since July 2019.

My father works in the radiology department at a hospital in New York where he would show me radiographs of broken bones and scans of brains and injured ligaments as a child. That coupled with my love of animals, fueled me to pursue a career in veterinary medicine. Later, a door opened for me to earn a second master’s degree with an emphasis in veterinary public health and epidemiology.

In 2014, I joined the Arizona Department of Health Services as a vector-borne and zoonotic disease epidemiologist. Then I got the offer to work with TGen, helping lead some of their genomic surveillance efforts.

My current work focuses on building One Health genomic surveillance programs and bringing next-generation genomic technologies to our public health, tribal health and clinical partners to address problems at the human, animal and environmental interface (emerging pathogens, antimicrobial resistance, understanding outbreaks and transmission patterns).

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

I am proud of my success in building and expanding collaborations with One Health partners. Also, my involvement with Ebola, Dengue, Zika viruses and now the COVID-19 response in Arizona. I currently serve as the co-investigator of the pilot project for surveillance and investigation of SARS-CoV-2 in animals. I coordinate Arizona’s COVID-19 and Pets Program, which aims to characterize how the virus impacts pets living in households with people who have tested positive.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0