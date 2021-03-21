20 Under 40: George Holberg

George Holberg | Patrol Officer, City of Flagstaff Police Department

After George Holberg graduated from Northern Arizona University with a bachelor’s degree in finance he worked at a finance firm for a few years helping people build small portfolios. His previous work experience also involves stints driving buses for NAU and NAIPTA, in the construction industry and as a volunteer with AmeriCorps NCCC, where he received the President’s Service Volunteer Award. As the saying goes, variety is the spice of life.

“I’ve had lots of interests,” he said with a laugh.

Holberg began his current career with the City of Flagstaff Police Department at the end of 2017, being appointed to solo status after his field training to become a friendly face and reliable resource for people within the community.

“Officer Holberg’s analytical approach and his calm demeanor allow him to quickly de-escalate incidents as he develops a rapport with those he interacts with,” Lieutenant Charles M. Hernandez II wrote in nominating Holberg for 20 Under 40. “He has been recognized by The Guidance Center and Terros staff for helping individuals who may be experiencing a crisis.”