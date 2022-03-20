20 Under 40: Felicia Fonseca, Northern Arizona Correspondent and Indigenous Affairs Reporter, The Associated Press, based in Flagstaff, Arizona.

What makes you passionate about your work?

Journalism is an energizing profession, and I enjoy the attention to detail, accuracy and persistence it requires. Stories connect people through shared experiences, feelings and histories and also can reveal things around us that we didn’t know existed. I get to learn something new daily and highlight communities that often aren’t covered in the news, always seeking to amplify new voices.

How did you come to be in your current job?

I’ve been in this job since 2008 as a solo correspondent. I am an original member of the AP’s Race and Ethnicity team where I focus on Indigenous communities and work with reporters who cover water, the environment and public lands.

I started with the AP in 2005 in an intern class and was hired within four months for a full-time position in the Albuquerque, New Mexico, bureau. I built a beat centered on coverage of Indigenous communities that began with the Navajo Nation and has expanded to national coverage.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

I lost my mind when I got a call in 2016 saying I was selected for the Nieman Foundation for Journalism Fellowship at Harvard University, one of the most prestigious and competitive programs of its kind in the US. I stayed through the summer to teach an advanced journalism course at the Harvard Extension School.

I’m also proud of the Associated Press-Robert Eunson Distinguished Lecturer Award I received from Northern Arizona University in 2010.

What are you involved in outside of work?

Volunteering as a running buddy for Girls on the Run. It’s so inspiring to see young girls work toward a goal, and their faces beaming with pride when they cross the finish line. I also mentor a Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy graduate studying journalism at Arizona State University. I serve on a journalism scholarship committee for my college newspaper.

Anything you’d like to add?

I’m always grateful for people’s willingness to share their stories that can be read across the world.

