20 Under 40: Emily Giralt

Emily Giralt | Agency Manager, Benefit & Financial Strategies
Emily Giralt is no stranger to hard work. Early on in her studies at Northern Arizona University, Giralt drew from her experience as Vice President of Finance with Delta Sigma Pi to help prepare her for a career in financial planning. Within two years of graduating cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance, she received the Series 7 and 66 financial certificates while working full time at Benefit & Financial Strategies. She then returned to NAU to pursue a Master of Business Administration, completing the one-year accelerated program with honors and important hands-on experience.
“While working on my MBA, my cohort team traveled to Coventry, England, and partnered with Coventry University to consult a company on International expansion,” Giralt explained. “Additionally, I was fortunate to complete an internship at Coconino Community College in the Human Resources Department where my skills were used to prepare a self-lead project that was later presented to the CCC Board of Governors.”
In her current role as Agency Manager at Benefit & Financial Strategies, Giralt has helped put in place new protocols and procedures that have allowed the agency to run for efficiently than ever. She was recently selected to serve on the Broker Dealer’s Office Administration Roundtable, where changes and new technology are reviewed before being rolled out to the public.
Among all her professional accomplishments, Giralt’s family grew from two to four and she volunteered or served on the board of organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff, Pickin’ in the Pines Bluegrass and Acoustic Music Festival, Flagstaff Young Professionals and Trinity Heights United Methodist Church.
“Supporting and being involved in the Flagstaff community is something I am very passionate about. Although we are no longer the small town that we once were, I still feel the sense of a small-town community,” Giralt said. “However, without community involvement, that sense would not exist. It is up to me and the rest of the community to support each other and continue to be Flagstaff Strong!”