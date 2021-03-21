20 Under 40: Emery Eaves

Emery Eaves | Assistant Professor, NAU Department of Anthropology

Flagstaff local Emery Eaves received her Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Northern Arizona University in 2003. She then completed her PhD studies in sociocultural anthropology with an emphasis in medical anthropology at the University of Arizona before returning to Flagstaff in 2015.

Eaves is currently an assistant professor in Northern Arizona University’s anthropology department, where her research focus is on “behavioral health, prescription drug abuse, self-medication, cultural influences on medication adherence and patient-provider interaction.”

“My work is focused on working toward more equitable policy for people, especially women with children, in drug recovery,” she explained. “My current projects include a rapid ethnographic assessment of changes in policy guidelines for people to access medication for opioid use disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a project focused on developing a mobile app to support women transitioning out of comprehensive recovery/housing programs.”