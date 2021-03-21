20 Under 40: Emery Eaves

Emery Eaves | Assistant Professor, NAU Department of Anthropology
Flagstaff local Emery Eaves received her Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Northern Arizona University in 2003. She then completed her PhD studies in sociocultural anthropology with an emphasis in medical anthropology at the University of Arizona before returning to Flagstaff in 2015.
Eaves is currently an assistant professor in Northern Arizona University’s anthropology department, where her research focus is on “behavioral health, prescription drug abuse, self-medication, cultural influences on medication adherence and patient-provider interaction.”
“My work is focused on working toward more equitable policy for people, especially women with children, in drug recovery,” she explained. “My current projects include a rapid ethnographic assessment of changes in policy guidelines for people to access medication for opioid use disorders during the COVID-19 pandemic, and a project focused on developing a mobile app to support women transitioning out of comprehensive recovery/housing programs.”
A recent write-up by NAU News announced that Eaves has also received a Fulbright U.S. Scholars award to conduct research on decriminalization and maternal drug use in Portugal in the fall. The program sends around 800 scholars to more than 100 countries to either lecture or conduct research in their area of expertise, offering a prestigious opportunity for professional development.
Eaves mentors graduate anthropology students as well as undergraduate health sciences students in local health research projects. Beyond her role as a professor and mentor, she has research partnerships with Sage Home in Flagstaff and Arizona Women’s Recovery Network in Phoenix, both of which help provide housing for women in recovery and their children.