20 Under 40: Editor Note

The Arizona Daily Sun, Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, City of Flagstaff, OneAZ Credit Union and Discover Flagstaff are pleased to present this year’s group of 20 individuals under 40 years of age who have made and continue to make significant contributions to Flagstaff.

These 20 individuals come from diverse backgrounds and careers, yet they all stand out for their commitment to Flagstaff’s vitality. From a professional who began their career in public service as a swimming instructor and now assists callers throughout Coconino County navigate questions about the COVID-19 pandemic response to a business owner who has beaten outdated gender roles to run a successful construction company, each honoree has a unique story of how they came to work and thrive in Flagstaff.

However, a common thread between most of them is service with local nonprofit organizations. Many are role models for the next generation as educators and through involvement with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff and Girls on the Run. Many are graduates of the Flagstaff Young Professionals program and sit on the board of a variety of nonprofits, volunteering their time to support the causes closest to their hearts. It all comes back to service to the community,