20 Under 40: Claire Harper
Claire Harper | Public Affairs Management Analyst, Coconino County

A decade of experience as a City of Flagstaff employee—beginning as a lifeguard and swim instructor at the Flagstaff Aquaplex and then as a manager in Community Events—provided Claire Harper with a solid foundation in the public sector.

“I’ve taught hundreds of kids to swim between lessons at the Aquaplex and Flagstaff Athletic Club,” Harper said. “I still get recognized as, ‘Hey, did you teach swim lessons?’ Stories like this are why I love our town and why I am committed to public service.”

Harper earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Northern Arizona University, graduating with a Master’s of Public Administration in 2018 before she began working for Coconino County as Public Affairs Management Analyst in September of 2019. Five months later, the COVID-19 pandemic hit and her role quickly shifted from focusing on government affairs to managing the county’s COVID-19 Information Line, commonly known as the Call Center.

“A year later, here we are—still facing this pandemic daily,” she said. “The Call Center has received and responded to more than 20,000 calls since March 2020.

“We’ve assisted in testing registration and now shifting focus to vaccine registration, as well as any other pandemic information and assistance with rent and utilities. We are speaking with people who are frightened, anxious and sometimes frustrated. I try to remind my team this often so that we can be empathetic and caring in every interaction we have with the public.”

She is also proud to serve members of the community as a coach for Girls on the Run of Northern Arizona, inspiring 3rd-8th grade girls to be confident and healthy.

