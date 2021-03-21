20 Under 40: Claire Halligan

Claire Halligan | Program Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff

After Claire Halligan graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work in 2016, she gained experience as a high needs case manager working with transitional-age youth who had Serious Emotional Disorders (SED) and as a housing specialist for Seriously Mentally Ill (SMI) adults before being recruited by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flagstaff in November of 2019 to manage youth mentoring programs.

“As Program Director, I supervise and lead four staff and each intern within our organization from the NAU Bachelor of Social Work program,” she explained. “It’s fun to work with a team full of such unique individuals and support them in providing the best service possible to the children we serve.”

Halligan is currently studying at NAU again for her Master’s degree in social work, and will be graduating next May.

Her involvement within the community includes as a council member with the Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth, as well as involvement on the Child Abuse Prevention Conference Sub-Committee. Within her role as a leader with BBBSF, she said she enjoys collaborating with other nonprofits throughout Flagstaff to work together on the issues that are facing the community.

“Working in the community and serving is a great honor and privilege,” Halligan said. “I feel most proud of the accomplishments my clients achieved as I worked with them. Their success during our time working together is all a social worker can truly ask.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0