20 Under 40: Bret Wojciak

Bret Wojciak | Owner & Naturopathic Physician, Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness Center

Bret Wojciak opened Mountain Medicine Integrative Wellness Center in January 2018 with the idea of creating an integrative wellness home for the community. Now in 2021, the center offers chiropractic care, acupuncture, active stretch therapy and service from seven massage therapists.

“Not one therapy alone is all encompassing enough to give patients what they require,” he said. “Having a multidisciplinary practice allows people to get extra care through different modalities and find out what works best for them.”

It was a winding journey to discover what he wanted to achieve in his career though. Wojciak graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2006 with a Bachelor’s degree in environmental science, working as a professional river guide in Colorado, Utah and Arizona for five years. While the career presented a variety of exciting adventures, Wojciak found himself looking for different opportunities.

“Over time I had the desire to build longer relationships and be of service to a community in a more impactful and sustaining way,” he explained.