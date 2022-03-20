20 Under 40: Barbara Tait, Library Supervisor, East Flagstaff Community Library

Why are you passionate about your work?

I love and believe in the value of public libraries. It is a space that values learning in all forms and open access to high-quality information. Free public spaces are vital if we want strong communities and meaningful relationships between people from different backgrounds. Building relationships is the best part of my job, and it’s particularly exciting to be able to learn from other people who have had different experiences than me.

What brought you to library work?

I have been in my current position for almost three years.

I visited Flagstaff in 2015 with my then-boyfriend, now husband, and we fell in love with it. We couldn’t get jobs then but went about our lives and kept applying anytime something promising came up. Four years later, I got my current job. After undergrad, I lived in Philadelphia and worked myself to the bone trying to get dance gigs and teach and bartend and wait tables. So, I threw in a million applications and got a part-time library job working with kids after school.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

A very smart and inspiring group of people at the library joined me in starting an Antiracism Committee. It’s important to have dedicated time to examine certain issues more deeply and have honest conversations about what we can do to better serve everyone in our community.

My colleague, Richard Tutwiler and I started a reference by mail service for folks who are incarcerated in 2020; we are getting a lot of letters and people really appreciate the service.

What are you involved in outside of work?

My focus now is on settling in and being part of the community and also working on myself. I go to therapy regularly and have plenty of habits, issues and past traumas that I needed professional support to start working through.

My husband Pete Morrow and our friend John Muther started a super cool organization: Lefty Loosey Bikes is a non-profit, all-volunteer-run bike cooperative focused on increasing education about and access to bike transportation. I have helped with little things and am managing a Neighborhood Sustainability Grant for them.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Don’t let lack of qualifications or other perceived obstacles keep you from trying if given an opportunity. Skills can be developed on the job, things like values or personality aren’t as easy to change.

