20 Under 40: Angela Koder, Housing Programs Manager, Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona

What makes you passionate about your work?

I enjoy witnessing how social and economic needs are brought to light and how the social service industry partners come together to meet those various needs in the community. Since I started working at HSNA in 2013, I have seen homes saved from foreclosure, housing for families stabilized through affordable rental options, families who were separated be reunited after gaining access to an affordable rental, down payment assistance provided for homeownership and more.

What are some accomplishments you are proud of?

I believe most HUD Certified Housing Counselors will agree the biggest accomplishment that you can smack a label on, is passing the HUD Housing Counseling Certification test. Even the counselors who passed it with ease will likely identify with my assessment of the brutality of the test and the training leading up to it.

Now that the HUD certification is behind me, accomplishments look different. It’s the support I can provide other staff when needed. It’s the access to resources and funding in underserved areas, seeing direct word of mouth referrals, the collaboration with other agencies to make a bigger impact and all the daily, small wins for clients (and me) in between.

What do you do outside of work?

I am a mother of two. We feel gratitude for the beauty that surrounds us and that we get to call northern Arizona home. We spend time as a family exploring the outdoors admiring critters, hiking with the pups, camping, feeding ducks and exploring other natural wonders in the area.

What advice do you have for a young person who aspires to be in your field?

Life can toss us around a bit, but for the most part we find our niche in this huge wide world. Keep actively searching to find your people, so you can contribute to big things, even if right now you, have no idea what those contributions or big things look like. Any employment opportunity that interests you, just get your foot in the door.

