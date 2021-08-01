2 Bedroom Home in Sedona - $799,000

True Oak Creek Canyon jewel with creek front on double lot and surrounded by Ponderosa pines in much coveted Pine Flats subdivision. Old world meets modern comfort in this cabin that was restored in 2016 by current owners, with new kitchen and bathrooms and many other upgrades, but keeps its old charm and cabin feel. Original wood floors and stone fireplace and large outdoor covered decks in front and back. New HVAC in 2018, new wood burning fire place insert in 2019. Easy walk down to the river. Outside shower awaits your return from the river. Not in floodway. 30-day minimum rentals. Property Owners Association fee of $660/yr includes road maintenance, water and trash. Listing agent is licensed realtor in AZ.