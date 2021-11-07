2 Bedroom Home in Parks - $470,000

Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1296 square foot cabin in the pines backs National Forest on acre. No HOA. Enjoy the nice summer days AND winter snow - the county plows the roads. Highlights include: tongue and groove walls and vaulted ceiling in living area, loft, large bedroom on each level, flex space for laundry room or closet or storage, breakfast bar, refrigerator included, and window over sink with forest view. Exterior has new paint, earthy green metal roof, spacious front porch, easy access crawl space under house, amazing ponderosa pines, circular driveway and a seasonal creek. Minutes to Flagstaff, Williams and about 1 hour to Grand Canyon. Lots of hiking, biking, cross country skiing, nearby access for off road fun, Snowbowl for downhill skiing, and lots more.