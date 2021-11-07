Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1296 square foot cabin in the pines backs National Forest on acre. No HOA. Enjoy the nice summer days AND winter snow - the county plows the roads. Highlights include: tongue and groove walls and vaulted ceiling in living area, loft, large bedroom on each level, flex space for laundry room or closet or storage, breakfast bar, refrigerator included, and window over sink with forest view. Exterior has new paint, earthy green metal roof, spacious front porch, easy access crawl space under house, amazing ponderosa pines, circular driveway and a seasonal creek. Minutes to Flagstaff, Williams and about 1 hour to Grand Canyon. Lots of hiking, biking, cross country skiing, nearby access for off road fun, Snowbowl for downhill skiing, and lots more.
2 Bedroom Home in Parks - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A little more than three months after taking the role, Dave Roth has stepped down as the interim principal of Flagstaff High School. Roth init…
- Updated
An 18-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed over the weekend, according to a media release from the Flagstaff Police Department.
- Updated
The Coconino National Forest is currently offering free-use fuelwood in an area near Schultz Pass, as part of the leftover slash and woody mat…
- Updated
PHOENIX — The Arizona Supreme Court on Tuesday unanimously upheld a lower court judgment that found the Republican-controlled Legislature viol…
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of the week starting Wednesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.
- Updated
DeMiguel Elementary School announced Tuesday evening a move to remote learning in response to increased transmission of COVID-19 at the school.
- Updated
The most controversial move came when Inglewood's head coach went for a two-point conversion when the team was already up 104-0.
The 72-acre prescribed burn on city-owned land Tuesday came as the first of several city led burns planned throughout the week, and part of a training exchange that has brought other municipal fire officials from across the county to Flagstaff.
In a shifting real estate industry, RE/MAX Peaks Properties and Re/Max Fine Properties merge in Flagstaff
It’s getting harder for the little guy to compete. That was the message from Andrew Meyer regarding the recent merger of Re/Max Peak Properties and Re/Max Fine Properties last month.
- Updated
Draft maps for new congressional and legislative districts were approved by Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission last week.