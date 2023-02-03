Only 4 years old in Downtown Flagstaff with many upgrades. New owner-owned Solar Panels, custom wrought iron metalwork and Gabion Fencing on the exterior. Interior tile, laminate, and carpet flooring. Central Air conditioning throughout to keep you cool in the summer, while having a living room fireplace to enjoy in the cooler months. Large bedrooms with an additional loft that is lovely for looking out to the San Francisco Peaks.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $820,000
