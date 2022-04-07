2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $795,000

This charming Craftsman style home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Swiss Manor neighborhood. It was designed by Flagstaff residential designer Christopher Alexander of Alexander Studio and built in 1995 by Chuck Peterson, Summit Construction. Upgrades include oak floors with infloor heating system, custom woodwork, cherry cabinets, Pella casement wood windows with blinds, and Jotul gas stove. Enjoy views of Mt. Elden from the front porch and southern views from back porch. The mature landscaping includes a variety of native perennial plants and an apple tree. With only two owners, it has been meticulously maintained. The den/office could be converted to a third bedroom.