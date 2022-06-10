 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,900

Exceptional Pinnacle Pines townhome in a phenomenal setting! Nearly surrounded by ponderosas, you'll feel like you're in the woods in this end-unit, cul-de-sac location. A second-home since new, this gently used townhome features contemporary, upgraded finishes, including wood floors throughout, stunning quartz countertops in the kitchen and baths, tiled showers, and upgraded stainless steel appliances. The multi-level floor plan gives you wonderful views throughout the home, including from the inviting loft, which makes a terrific home office or lounging area. Home includes A/C with remote Nest thermostat, as well as a recirc pump for nearly instant hot water. Furnishings available separately. Just minutes from Aspen Place shopping, NAU, and miles of trails. This home is a must-see!

