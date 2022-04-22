2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $699,000

At just 5 minutes from the Flagstaff Mall, this is your chance to live like you're in the middle of nowhere but with the amenities of the city! The possibilities are endless in this beautiful neighborhood where there is no master HOA and views for days! This home was built at 1000sf so that it could be used as an accessory dwelling to a primary residence but plans changed and now it is your chance to make it what you have always dreamed of and enjoy the 6.6acres that is also home to Elk, Deer and bald eagles as well as many other species. This home has A/C and a large bonus room/potential bedroom that is not included in the sf. The Rio De Flag is within sight and still far enough to keep over 2.5ac as buildable land. Just across the meadow is Picture Canyon with 4 winding trail systems!