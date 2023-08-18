Welcome to your custom home oasis nestled in the heart of the Presidio neighborhood. This thoughtfully designed home sits on a corner lot, complete with an RV gate for your convenience. The modern 2 -tone paint & framed interior windows create an inviting atmosphere. The kitchen is an open concept with a gas stove, microwave, double oven & walk in panty. Gather in the spacious living room around the gas fireplace, or explore the extra space beneath the staircase with custom iron handrail. The upstairs primary bedroom offers tranquility with roomy walk in closet. Bonus room can be anything you want! Enjoy the views & the bright sunlight in this home. Fully fenced backyard welcomes your pets & offers a peaceful retreat for all. Experience luxury living at its fines