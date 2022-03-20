 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $670,000

Historic Downtown! Love it as is or add on. Beautiful landscape, hardscape, flagstone walkways and patio on a large .24 acre lot. The main house is a 1 bedroom with a full bath. The house could be turned back into a 2 bedroom if desired. Recently renovated from the kitchen and bathroom to the plumbing and lighting. The historic log cabin is priceless! It has a sleeping loft and 3/4 bath for your guests. The back yard includes a separate office/artist studio and a barn style workshop and shed with alley access. RV Parking! Minutes to Downtown restaurants, urban trails, Lowell Observatory and Thorpe Park. This property is a unique gem! Offers to be reviewed and responded to Monday, 3/21/22. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior to 3/21. Owner/Agent

