2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $599,000

Custom cabin on 5 acres backing Forest Service in Kendrick Park Estates. Enjoy all the privacy this rural setting has to offer and have a county-maintained and plowed road to your driveway! This home was designed to make living off the grid seamless and efficient. Enjoy the spectacular view of the San Fransisco Peaks and panoramic views of the neighborhing mountains and foothills. Keep cozy with propane heat, gas stove and pellet stove in the living room as this home is ready for year-round living. 1755 plus sf, two primary bedrooms with en-suite baths, loft areas, half bath, great room and over-sized utility room. Home comes fully furnished and equiped. The Mountain Star is a proven vacation rental and financials are available upon request.