This one has it all! Huge 28,053 sq ft lot (0.64 acres), metal roof, Trex decking, security cameras, concrete walkways, ample parking, backs Forest Highlands, ridgeline views and that's just the outside. Inside you will enjoy a completely remodeled, turnkey home. The custom Corian countertops accent the vibrant cabinets and stainless-steel appliances. Large sliding glass doors allow for natural light and beautiful views. On demand hot water, A/C for year-round comfort, and a natural gas fireplace are just a few of the amenities to be enjoyed. Additionally, there is a separate bonus room and bathroom downstairs that could be an office, studio, or guest room. All appliances convey in this move in ready home. Showings begin on Sunday 4-10-2022 at 10 am. Furniture is negotiable.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $595,000
