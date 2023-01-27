 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $590,000

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 Bath with bonus room for an office or den. 1-Owner well cared for. Split master bedroom, gas fireplace, granite countertops, breakfast bar. Enjoy all the fabulous fun to have nearby when you ride your bike on a trail, take a walk with beautiful views, enjoy snow in the winter or go fishing in one of our many lakes nearby.

