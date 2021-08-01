This gorgeous Country Club townhome boasts an open floor plan with tongue and groove vaulted ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring and a gas fireplace. French doors lead out to the deck where beautiful views of the trees await you. There are two generous living spaces in this mostly remodeled townhome with AC. The large upstairs living space could easily be used as a third bedroom, office, or home gym. The country club amenities are right around the corner in close proximity! The master bedroom offers views of the mountains and trees, a partial golf course view, a double vanity and a remodeled walk in shower. Open house Saturday 7/31 from 11 am to 1 pm.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $575,000
