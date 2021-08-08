 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $549,000

Views! Views! Views! Despite the small footprint...this quality built home feels spacious with open beamed high ceilings and lots of natural light. Beautiful sunroom has endless possibilities. Passive solar and southern exposure makes for an efficient home. Built with 2X6 construction with tongue and groove fir wood siding on the freshly painted two story home. Borders Forest Service.

