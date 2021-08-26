Borders Coconino National Forest! The property line is connected to the forest right out the front gate with miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and other outdoor activities. Gorgeous views surround this 2.5 acre property Despite the small footprint...this quality built home feels spacious with open beamed high ceilings and lots of natural light. Beautiful sunroom has endless possibilities. Passive solar and southern exposure makes for an efficient home. Built with 2X6 construction with tongue and groove fir wood siding on the freshly painted two story home. With AR zoning the county will allow an addition home to be built within their specifications.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $539,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
On Thursday evening, Cristy Zeller resigned from her position as Northland Preparatory Academy's (NPA) board president and as a board member a…
- Updated
The Flagstaff Unified School District met for several hours Wednesday in a hearing pertaining to Flagstaff girls soccer head coach and Sinagua…
An Oregon man accused of killing a woman at a campsite in northern Arizona has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.
- Updated
PHOENIX (AP) — An endangered Mexican gray wolf that was roaming near Flagstaff has been captured and relocated to an area near the Arizona-New…
Superintendent of Flagstaff Unified School District discusses COVID policies, goal of maintaining in-person learning
Flagstaff Unified School District has had an eventful start to the school year, with COVID-19 and flooding in the city causing plans to change…
- Updated
Flagstaff police have traced separate incidents of tire slashings and violent confrontations near the Mount Elden trails back to a 34-year-old…
The long-term impacts of large wildfire are no secret to Flagstaff residents, especially after this monsoon season has brought substantial pos…
Coconino County’s August 20 dashboard data report shows a continuation of the trend of increasing COVID spread in the area.
The convicted child rapist emerged from the tree line without warning, walked quickly past the elders who feared him and entered the Navajo ho…
- Updated
Flagstaff drivers should prepare for the partial closure of a section of Butler Avenue between Cambridge Lane and River Run Road will be close…