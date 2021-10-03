2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $539,200

MOTIVATED SELLER! Borders Coconino National Forest! The property line is connected to the forest right out the front gate with miles of trails for hiking, horseback riding and other outdoor activities. Gorgeous views surround this 2.5 acre property Despite the small footprint...this quality built home feels spacious with open beamed high ceilings and lots of natural light. Beautiful sunroom has endless possibilities. Passive solar and southern exposure makes for an efficient home. Built with 2X6 construction with tongue and groove fir wood siding on the freshly painted two story home. With AR zoning the county will allow an addition home to be built within their specifications.