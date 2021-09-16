2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $534,900

This fabulous end unit townhome is located in the very desirable Country Club area. With a great open concept, this townhome offers tongue-and-groove vaulted ceilings, a lovely deck with views of the golf course and forest that surround. Enjoy luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a gorgeous rock fireplace for a warm and inviting living area. Corian counters in the ample kitchen which is open to the dining area with an eat-in bar. In addition to the two upstairs bedrooms, a generous loft overlooks the downstairs. A half bath downstairs for convenience plus two upstairs bathrooms with a new walk-in shower in one, just done last year. Plantain shutters throughout the home. Very close proximity to the country club amenities including: