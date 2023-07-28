No waiting, no expensive construction loan fees, this home will be ready to move in at close of escrow! Woodshire at Butler is situated in an incredible location, near so many of Flagstaff's most popular dining and shopping locations. The community is surrounded by tall, inviting Ponderosa pines just waiting to be explored. Woodshire also welcomes short term rentals! This home features a great floorplan, with kitchen and living space below, bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Sip your morning coffee and take in the fresh Flagstaff air from the private, enclosed balcony deck off the primary suite. This home has central air for those warm summer days and on-demand water heater for unlimited hot water. Act now and you'll be able to enjoy the beautiful Flagstaff summer and fall while it lasts!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $479,000
