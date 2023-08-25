No waiting, no expensive construction loan fees, this home is ready to move in! Woodshire at Butler is situated in an incredible location, near so many of Flagstaff's most popular dining and shopping locations. The community is surrounded by tall, inviting Ponderosa pines just waiting to be explored. Woodshire also welcomes short term rentals! This home features a great floorplan, with kitchen and living space below, bedrooms and laundry upstairs. Sip your morning coffee and take in the fresh Flagstaff air from the private, enclosed balcony deck off the primary suite. This home has central air for those warm summer days and on-demand water heater for unlimited hot water. Act now and you'll be able to enjoy the beautiful Flagstaff summer and fall while it lasts!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $465,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
In less than 24 hours, first responders attended to two fatal crashes on the I-40.
Due to a reported two to three inches of rainfall in a short amount of time, water up to three feet in depth has reached State Route 64.
Interstate 40 eastbound was closed from about 9:10 a.m. until after noon on Monday.
The referendum on rezoning related to the FMC campus will be on November's ballot.
A 40-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly shot a gun in the city limits.