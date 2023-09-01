Bungalos have ease of low maintenance and ownership but privacy of a single family home. Brand new free standing condo in Woodshire on Butler. Gorgeous finishes, private deck off of primary suite to enjoy the cool mountain breeze. Laundry upstairs in this end unit with open floor plan. Extra storage in utility closet outside along with in line hot water heater. Minutes from downtown and NAU! Enjoy luxurious upgrades in this new build.