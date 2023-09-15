This charming bungalow nestled in the pines is not to be missed. Brand new construction, ready for it's first owner, this sweet home sits in one of the more desirable locations in the entire community. Two, nice sized bedrooms upstairs allow separation from the open living space downstairs. Enjoy the covered back porch in the warmer months and the snow falling on the tall pines from one of the several, well placed windows in the winter. Truly a lock and leave community, this home is perfect as a mountain retreat, primary residence or rental.