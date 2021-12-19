 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Capstone Homes

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $450,000

Beautifully updated townhome located in highly desirable Continental Country Club! This two bedroom, two and half bath home features a loft area that's perfect for an office space or kids area. New flooring, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, lighting and much more. Wood burning fireplace is the focal point of the family room. Two car garage with plenty of storage and an outdoor patio in back for BBQ's and stargazing. Everything Continental Country Club has to offer is just a short walk: golf, tennis and pickleball courts, restaurants, beautiful landscaping, and amazing views. HOA allows 30 day and long- term rentals.Home is being sold unfurnished. A few Items remaining in the home will convey with the sale.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)