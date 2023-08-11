Ready to be built! You found your new, modern bungalow nestled among towering ponderosa pines, yet a short drive to nearly every amenity Flagstaff has to offer. WoodShire at Butler boasts affordable mountain living with 50 prestigious bungalows located near the center of town. Designed with the every-person in mind- whether you're a seasonal resident or a full-time mountain town dweller, WoodShire on Butler is suited for the most discerning buyer. Hang your hiking boots or your snow skis in your new, beautifully crafted bungalow. Upgrades and options available. List price reflects 1098 floor plan and buyer's options and upgrade selections.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $434,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Unincorporated parts of the county will be subject to a new short-term rental ordinance.
Detectives believe two recent home burglaries are connected, but haven’t identified any suspects.
Fire managers now working to suppress two fires south of Flagstaff fully.
After 'undetermined' result in Tunnel Fire investigation, some residents lose trust in Forest Service
The investigation into last year’s Tunnel Fire was concluded with a six-paragraph news release.
Authorities say a body has been found on the grounds of the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix for the second time in less than two weeks. Depar…