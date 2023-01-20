You found your new, modern bungalow nestled among towering ponderosa pines, yet a short drive to nearly every amenity Flagstaff has to offer. WoodShire at Butler boasts affordable mountain living with 50 prestigious bungalows located near the center of town. Designed with the every-person in mind- whether you're a seasonal resident or a full-time mountain town dweller, WoodShire on Butler is suited for the most discerning buyer. Hang your hiking boots or your snow skis in your new, beautifully crafted bungalow. Upgrades and options available. List price reflects 1085 floor plan, see documents for additional elevations and pricing.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $424,950
An icy vehicle chase ends in a collision and DUI arrest in a Doney Park neighborhood Saturday.
“We are over 15 pounds per square feet on the snow load right now,” National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Klimowski said.
As expected, a strong winter storm brought at least a foot of snow to several areas throughout northern Arizona, with more on the way through …
Snowy weather causes flight delays and cancellations and spells trouble for ground-travelers to. Here's what officials have to say about current conditions.
“Collections are moving forward.”
Travel warnings have been issued for a storm system expected to bring heavy snowfall to the area.
A heavy winter storm system gave Flagstaff a slight reprieve Sunday night, but snow resumed Monday across most of northern Arizona.
Here’s what this storm has looked like for Flagstaff firefighters.
After the successful installation of vinyl traffic cabinet murals, the city hopes to transform more of the every day objects into works of art-- but they need the community's help.