You found your new, modern bungalow nestled among towering ponderosa pines, yet a short drive to nearly every amenity Flagstaff has to offer. WoodShire at Butler boasts affordable mountain living with 50 prestigious bungalows located near the center of town. Designed with the every-person in mind- whether you're a seasonal resident or a full-time mountain town dweller, WoodShire on Butler is suited for the most discerning buyer. Hang your hiking boots or your snow skis in your new, beautifully crafted bungalow. Upgrades and options available. List price reflects 1085 floor plan, and individual buyer's selected options and upgrades. see documents for additional elevations and pricing.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $424,900
