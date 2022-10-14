You found your new, modern bungalow nestled among towering ponderosa pines, yet a short drive to nearly every amenity Flagstaff has to offer. WoodShire at Butler boasts affordable mountain living with 50 prestigious bungalows located near the center of town. Designed with the every-person in mind- whether you're a seasonal resident or a full-time mountain town dweller, WoodShire on Butler is suited for the most discerning buyer. Hang your hiking boots or your snow skis in your new, beautifully crafted bungalow. Upgrades and options available. List price reflects 1085 floor plan, see documents for additional elevations and pricing.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vehicle traffic is on its way to being demoted in Flagstaff.
There were two kinds of forges that blacksmith Joshua Meyer expected to encounter when he agreed to compete before millions of viewers on the …
Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) hosted a third public meeting Monday to discuss plans for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus.
Flagstaff will be tasked with voting in four city council members from a pool of seven candidates on Nov. 8.
National Weather Service rain gauges across northern Arizona showed significantly more rain than normal this monsoon season, which officially …
For police in pursuit or searching for suspects, they’re eyes in the sky. For wildland firefighters, they’re a ride out of dangerous situation…
Several floods and 16 years later, City of Flagstaff weighs solutions for problematic Highway 180 culvert
As the City of Flagstaff continues to manage a response to multiple post-fire flood corridors, engineering teams have narrowed down two potent…
Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. Here's what you should know.
Both of Flagstaff resident Jennifer Shinaman's sons broke one of their bones at a young age, almost exactly a year apart.
Nearly 200 runners and kid’s dashers enjoyed the wild expansive views of the Kaibab National Forest’s Government Prairie.