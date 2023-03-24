You found your new, modern bungalow nestled among towering ponderosa pines, yet a short drive to nearly every amenity Flagstaff has to offer. WoodShire at Butler boasts affordable mountain living with 50 prestigious bungalows located near the center of town. Designed with the every-person in mind- whether you're a seasonal resident or a full-time mountain town dweller, WoodShire on Butler is suited for the most discerning buyer. Hang your hiking boots or your snow skis in your new, beautifully crafted bungalow. Upgrades and options available. List price reflects 1085 floor plan, and individual buyer's selected options and upgrades.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flooding has impacted various communities with a range of severity.
Coconino High School students were ordered to shelter in place on Tuesday afternoon, after an administrator identified a "potential public saf…
A school bus was stranded on Slayton Ranch Road Friday after the road collapsed.
Some residents of north-central Arizona are being told to prepare to evacuate because of rising water levels in rivers and basins. Yavapai Cou…
'Who am I going to bank with?' Coconino County treasurer expresses concern over Arizona Anti-ESG bills
Treasurers are openly opposing two anti-ESG, or “anti-woke finance” bills.