2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $399,000

Lots of possibilities! Two separate homes. The front house has two bedrooms and one bath, 731 sq. ft. The studio in the back is 320 sq. ft.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Lots of possibilities! Two separate homes. The front house has two bedrooms and one bath, 731 sq. ft. The studio in the back is 320 sq. ft.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officials said the man sustained serious head trauma and wasn't wearing a helmet.
Students across Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) participated in a protest against its mask mandate Monday.
Police say 42-year-old Craig Asplund allegedly shot 21-year-old Bahozhoni Lee near the corner of San Francisco Street and Route 66 early Saturday.
A man died at the Coconino County Detention Facility in Flagstaff by suicide Monday night, officials said.
Summit Fire & Medical District officials are considering whether to close a fire station due to quality of service and financial concerns,…
Officials identified the inmate who died of an apparent suicide in the Coconino Detention Facility Monday as 49-year-old Christopher Kelly of Page.
Daniel Williamson has announced that he will run for mayor of Flagstaff in the upcoming election.
Christopher Shafia knew he and his wife, Kiarah Jones-Pavico, had to make a choice -- accept a vaccine protocol they weren't comfortable with …
During Tuesday’s work session, Flagstaff City Council unanimously voted to adopt a 10-year housing plan that comes in direct response to the a…
The Democratic Party's brand is so toxic in some parts of rural America that liberals are removing bumper stickers and refusing to acknowledge their party affiliation publicly.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.