2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $399,000

Enjoy all of the four seasons here in Northern AZ in this cozy and warm A-Frame in Mountainaire! Close to the Coconino Natl Forest where you an hike, bike, camp, stargaze, cross country ski or enjoy the wildlife this part of AZ has to offer. Y'all know it won't be long before the heat of the desert will have you searching for a spot among the pines at 7000', where we hardly ever hit 90 degrees. NO CCRs OR HOA allow short term rentals here too! 2 bedrooms with a loft will make this the perfect escape, whether you're looking to enjoy the beauty of winter and snow or wildflowers and green in the summer! Fenced yard to keep the pets and kiddos safe, as well as a metal storage shed and another ''hobby'' shed with power too. Lots of off street parking as well. Come check 303 Comanche out today!