2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $397,500

This rare end-unit allows for more windows and an abundance of natural light. You have the luxury of a small side yard and guest parking located by this unit. Both bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms. Along with a two-car garage, this fantastic townhome includes a tankless instant hot water heating system, fire sprinklers, and even has A/C!! This home would make a great primary home, second home or rental. Located just minutes from shopping, dining, and NAU, this prime location allows access to all Flagstaff has to offer! Hop on the urban trail, or take advantage of numerous nearby hiking trails! This won't last long! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 1/22, 2-4pm