 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $397,500

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $397,500

This rare end-unit allows for more windows and an abundance of natural light. You have the luxury of a small side yard and guest parking located by this unit. Both bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms. Along with a two-car garage, this fantastic townhome includes a tankless instant hot water heating system, fire sprinklers, and even has A/C!! This home would make a great primary home, second home or rental. Located just minutes from shopping, dining, and NAU, this prime location allows access to all Flagstaff has to offer! Hop on the urban trail, or take advantage of numerous nearby hiking trails! This won't last long! OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 1/22, 2-4pm

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Geologist presents new research from Museum Fire flooding in Flagstaff

Geologist presents new research from Museum Fire flooding in Flagstaff

Geologist Becky Beers waited two years for the 2021 monsoon. Her wait began in summer 2019 when the Museum Fire burned 1,961 acres of steep ponderosa forest above Flagstaff. That year, Beers was working alongside a team of scientists that turned their research to the fire scar. To them, the most interesting part of wildfire was the power it gave to water.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)