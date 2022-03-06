 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $395,000

2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $395,000

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, home in the pine trees. Wood stove, fireplace, and propane heat. Amazing location within a short distance of the Mountainaire Country Store and Tavern with miles of hiking and biking. Great neighborhood for full-time living or the weekend getaway. Just a few minute drive to all the amenities of downtown Flagstaff. Includes parcel #11507260 that is a small piece at the rear of the property.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)