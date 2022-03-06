2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $395,000

Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, home in the pine trees. Wood stove, fireplace, and propane heat. Amazing location within a short distance of the Mountainaire Country Store and Tavern with miles of hiking and biking. Great neighborhood for full-time living or the weekend getaway. Just a few minute drive to all the amenities of downtown Flagstaff. Includes parcel #11507260 that is a small piece at the rear of the property.