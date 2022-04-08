Tired of the bidding wars?! Look no more! You found your new, modern bungalow nestled among towering ponderosa pines, yet a short drive to nearly every amenity Flagstaff has to offer. WoodShire at Butler boasts affordable mountain living with 50 prestigious bungalows located near the center of town. Designed with the every-person in mind- whether you're a seasonal resident or a full-time mountain town dweller, WoodShire on Butler is suited for the most discerning buyer. Hang your hiking boots or your snow skis in your new, beautifully crafted bungalow. Upgrades and options available. List price reflects 1098 floor plan, see documents for additional elevations and pricing.
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $394,900
A 34-year-old Salt Lake City woman fell to her death in the Grand Canyon Monday evening.
On March 24, the Firecreek Coffee café and venue on Route 66 was closed by Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) due to a health c…
The Flagstaff Fire Department rescued an injured rock climber who fell 15 feet Sunday, officials said.
The 26-year-old man accused of shooting another man in downtown Flagstaff in March entered a not guilty plea in Coconino County Superior Court…
The AES Corporation has begun ramping up construction of the Chevelon Butte Wind Farm. The project site is located in a remote area approximat…
Flagstaff will have to elect at least two write-in candidates in order to have a full city council following the 2022 election cycle.
Research suggests that permanent daylight saving time would save lives as well as energy and prevent crime.
Why coffee makes you poop, THC exposure in the womb may be linked to childhood obesity, and more health news
Despite the drink's popularity, there isn't as much research on why coffee sends many people running to the bathroom as you might think. Experts weigh in on this, as well as other topics:
Flagstaff's own Crystal Magic will be featured on the Travel Channel's "The Dead Files."
Vice Mayor Becky Daggett officially resigned from Flagstaff City Council Tuesday to run for the office of mayor in the 2022 elections.