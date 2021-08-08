 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $374,000

You will love the cozy fireplace in this cute 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome. A rare find in Flagstaff,this townhome has a new central air unit for your summer comfort! Split bedrooms allow for privacy. The main level bedroom and bathroom are perfect for those who prefer not to have stairs. The backyard offers a private space to enjoy grilling and gathering with family and friends. HOA includes Exterior paint, roof and fence maintenance.OPEN HOUSE This Saturday 8/7/21 11am-1pm

