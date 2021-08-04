2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $372,400

TO BE BUILT. - Welcome to Flagstaff's newest community called TRAILS END. Located off of Highway 89 just past the Flagstaff mall within the city limits. THE BIRCH floor plans offers 2 beds w/ 2 baths both upstairs w/ 1248 total sf. Downstairs is a Great Room concept w/ a spacious open living/dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath.Note: The pictures shown are of the actual model home and some options/upgrades may be extra costs.