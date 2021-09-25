2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $360,000

You will love this townhome on a quiet cul-de-sac. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. New central air, for your summer comfort and a fireplace to keep you warm on cool evenings.The main level bedroom and bathroom are perfect for those who prefer not to have stairs. The upstairs bedroom and bath offer privacy. There is a fenced yard and a 2 car garage. HOA includes Exterior paint, roof and fence maintenance. Walking distance to restaurants, coffee shops, schools and gyms. OPEN HOUSE Saturday 9/25 from 12-2.