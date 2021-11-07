An amazing opportunity to live in the desirable Summit Park! This 1,126 sq ft condo is a first floor unit and offers 2 split bedrooms, formal dining room, gas fireplace and the much sought after oversized storage unit. You'll enjoy those evenings on your covered patio in the pines that offers you a place to just sit and enjoy life a little. The location is away from downtown's hustle & bustle and only a few minutes from downtown Flagstaff, shopping and biking/hiking. Whether this is your full time residence or your summer getaway you don't want to wait to see this one!
2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $355,000
