2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $345,000

Adorable and private end unit condo with a unique and private location including a secured entrance and 2 patios including one off the master bedroom. Open concept in main living area with plenty of cabinets in the kitchen and granite countertops. Lovely Bamboo Striped plank flooring in living room. All appliances convey with the sale. Close to shopping and NAU. Tenant has a lease through July 2022. Cable internet and water are included in HOA fees. Showings at Open house only. Saturday 3/19 10-1 and Sunday 3/20 11-1

