2 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $345,000

Getaway in the pines awaits new owners! This great Kachina Village home sits on a spacious corner lot. Outdoor amenities include the recently re-painted front deck, water feature, separately fenced front and back yards and two storage sheds. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath; additional bedroom and full hall bath and open living area all on a single level; much of interior was just repainted. Ornate wood stove will keep you toasty in winter months. No HOA allows for potential as a VRBO, second home, primary residence or rental property. Enjoy nearby trails and Kachina Wetlands Preserve or pop into town in less than 15 minutes. Schedule a showing today!